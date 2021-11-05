Guardian Capital LP Has $2.09 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

