Guardian Capital LP Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.26 and a 200 day moving average of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

