Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

