Guardian Capital LP Sells 247 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $850.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $393.46 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $739.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

