Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

LTH stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

