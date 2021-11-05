GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

