GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.
GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
