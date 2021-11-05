Hacken Token (HAI) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $67.34 million and $3.74 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00083711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.22 or 0.07289723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.20 or 1.00236556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022790 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,926,239 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

