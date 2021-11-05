Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $87.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Haemonetics stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. 28,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

