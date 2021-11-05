Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 1.4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

About Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.