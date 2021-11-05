Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,000. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

