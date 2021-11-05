Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.42 ($26.37).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HHFA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:HHFA traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €20.34 ($23.93). 48,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a one year high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.27 and a 200 day moving average of €20.25.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.