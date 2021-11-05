Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 6th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by 131.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 68.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Lane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

