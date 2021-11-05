Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HASI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

HASI opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

