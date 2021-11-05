Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.69. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

