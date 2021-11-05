Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €171.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €172.03 ($202.38).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up €1.55 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €163.65 ($192.53). 173,889 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of €155.69 and a 200 day moving average of €149.98. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

