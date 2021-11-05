Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Head-To-Head Review

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 69.23%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Entrée Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.80 $362.06 million $0.59 5.98

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

