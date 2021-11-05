Hartree Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. MedTech Acquisition comprises 4.0% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTACU. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,972,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

