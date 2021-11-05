Hartree Partners LP Invests $2.91 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.70% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $33,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,564 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,179,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHHC remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

