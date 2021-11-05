Hartree Partners LP Purchases 46,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Exelon makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.55. 23,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

