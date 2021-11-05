Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

NASDAQ XPDI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.81. 2,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,761. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

