Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €72.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

KRN stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €91.60 ($107.76). 113,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.55. Krones has a 1-year low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 1-year high of €92.25 ($108.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

