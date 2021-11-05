Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.45. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.