HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 3,815 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCA opened at $247.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.52 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $230.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

