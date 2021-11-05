Head-To-Head Analysis: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) vs. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

45.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Scorpio Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $915.89 million 1.06 $94.12 million $2.02 8.29

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 2 0 6 0 2.50

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers -35.92% -9.07% -3.57%

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.