Head-To-Head Contrast: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 12.96% 8.40% 0.91%

4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Bank and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 7 3 0 2.30

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $148.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Credicorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Credicorp $4.57 billion 2.23 $99.25 million $1.25 102.16

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Credicorp beats Oxford Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services. The Microfinance segment consists of subsidiaries offering commercial banking activities and specialized financial services to support small and micro business clients. The Insurance and Pensions segment offers insurance products for property and casualty, life insurance business, and corporate health insurance and medical services. The Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment comprises of asset management, capital markets, corporate finance, and wealth management business units. The company was founded on August 17, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

