Head-To-Head Survey: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) versus Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 11.55% 12.21% 7.42% Datable Technology -133.74% N/A -118.74%

62.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NICE has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -3.11, meaning that its share price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NICE and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 0 12 0 3.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

NICE presently has a consensus target price of $301.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NICE and Datable Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.65 billion 10.92 $196.67 million $4.57 62.46 Datable Technology $1.47 million 5.41 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

NICE beats Datable Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

