Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 312,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,771,839 shares.The stock last traded at $133.22 and had previously closed at $134.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.