Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,390 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 128,225 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000.

Shares of HCCCU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,997. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

