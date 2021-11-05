Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

