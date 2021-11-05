Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 276.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

