Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.