Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00122927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00514466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00052438 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028197 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

