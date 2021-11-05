HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.