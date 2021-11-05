HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Head-To-Head Analysis

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.44 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HemaCare and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.08%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than HemaCare.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

