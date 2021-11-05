Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HENKY opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

