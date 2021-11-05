Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 8th (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 8th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HCVIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.