Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of HT opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

