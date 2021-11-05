Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $54.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,111. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

