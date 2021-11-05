Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Hibbett Sports worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.