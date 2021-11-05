Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Increased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties comprises approximately 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $146,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HIW stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

