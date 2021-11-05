Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,431 ($31.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,443.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,467. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

