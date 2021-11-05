HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 6.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 189,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,422,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

