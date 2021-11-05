HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Critical Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTY Technology and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.34 -$44.01 million ($0.71) -9.83 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 25.52 $42.54 million $0.12 36.75

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GTY Technology and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

