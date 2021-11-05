HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.11

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $24.07. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 31,555 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 56.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.