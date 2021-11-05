Hologic, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

