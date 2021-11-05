Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $93.75 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

