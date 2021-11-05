Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,286,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $78,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.