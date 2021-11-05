H&R Block, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

HRB opened at $24.58 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 558.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

