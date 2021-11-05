HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 397.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.79. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 333.23 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £88.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

