Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Shares Down 0.3%

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.14 and last traded at $119.14. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

